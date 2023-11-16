Wadzpay Expands Into The European Market With Announcement Of New Legal Entity In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

WadzPay is delighted to announce its expansion to European market, marked by the successful registration of its new legal entity, WadzPay Technology Netherlands B.V., with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

WadzPay's venture into Europe is driven by the surging demand for innovative blockchain-based solutions and services. The Netherlands serves as the ideal launchpad, strategically positioning the company in the heart of the continent.

Founder and Group CEO, Anish Jain , expresses, "Expanding into the European market is a significant step for WadzPay. We are thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge blockchain solutions to Europe and make a positive impact on the region's financial landscape. This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing financial technology and creating a more interconnected and secure world."

To spearhead this expansion, WadzPay has appointed Mr. Khaled Moharem, President- Europe & MENA a seasoned professional in the payments industry, who will lead partnerships and tailor solutions to meet the specific needs of European markets. This strategic move ensures the integration of advanced blockchain technology, fintech innovation, and localized expertise.

Mr. Khaled Moharem, shares, "I'm excited to lead WadzPay's journey into Europe. We are devoted to building robust partnerships, customizing solutions, and ensuring a seamless experience for our European customers. Our focus is on embracing local requirements and fostering innovation, with the aim of creating a brighter financial future for Europe."

WadzPay is actively contributing to the transformative technology landscape of by providing innovative solutions that harness the power of blockchain to revolutionize the way financial transactions are conducted and managed.

WadzPay is eager to collaborate with local businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies to deliver blockchain-powered financial solutions in the European market. The company is committed to tailoring its products in alignment with customer needs in Europe to ensure superior user experience.

WadzPay is excited about the opportunities in the European market and remains committed to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly blockchain-based financial solutions to businesses and individuals in the Netherlands and beyond.

About WadzPay

WadzPay was founded in 2018 in Singapore with a commitment to drive financial inclusion and revolutionise the virtual asset landscape. It is a leading global blockchain-based payments technology provider. The company's innovative platform available as a SaaS offering provides secure, efficient, and transparent payment solutions, catering to businesses (B2B) and consumers (B2B2C). WadzPay works with large international payment companies, banks, and fintech's to enable virtual asset-based transaction processing, custody, and settlement. It operates across geographies spanning Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

