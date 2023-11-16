Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegation Headed To Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova headed to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday for a working visit. The delegation will participate in the events of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes MPs Mikhail Zabelin, Rasim Musabayov, Nizami Safarov, Emin Hajiyev, and other officials.

The visit is part of a series of visits by Azerbaijani parliamentary delegations to other countries. In October 2020, Speaker Gafarova and a delegation of Azerbaijani officials visited Turkiye, and in November 2020, the delegation visited Russia. In April 2021, the delegation visited Ireland, and in May 2021, the delegation visited Romania.

The Commonwealth of Independent States Interparliamentary Assembly is a permanent inter-parliamentary body of the Commonwealth of Independent States, established in 1993. The Assembly is composed of members of the parliaments of the CIS member states. The Assembly meets annually, and its main objectives are to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, ensure the implementation of the decisions of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Council, and consider issues related to the development of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The visit to Kyrgyzstan is expected to further strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent States.