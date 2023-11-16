Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegation Headed To Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova headed to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday for a working
visit. The delegation will participate in the events of the CIS
Interparliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation includes MPs Mikhail Zabelin, Rasim
Musabayov, Nizami Safarov, Emin Hajiyev, and other officials.
The visit is part of a series of visits by Azerbaijani
parliamentary delegations to other countries. In October 2020,
Speaker Gafarova and a delegation of Azerbaijani officials visited
Turkiye, and in November 2020, the delegation visited Russia. In
April 2021, the delegation visited Ireland, and in May 2021, the
delegation visited Romania.
The Commonwealth of Independent States Interparliamentary
Assembly is a permanent inter-parliamentary body of the
Commonwealth of Independent States, established in 1993. The
Assembly is composed of members of the parliaments of the CIS
member states. The Assembly meets annually, and its main objectives
are to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, ensure the
implementation of the decisions of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary
Council, and consider issues related to the development of the
Commonwealth of Independent States.
The visit to Kyrgyzstan is expected to further strengthen the
ties between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent
States.
