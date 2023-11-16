National Musicians Shine At Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a concert dedicated to
the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The event at State Academic Philharmonic Hall gathered Honored
Artists of Azerbaijan Inara Babayeva (soprano), Azad Shukurov
(reader), Zeynalabdin Babayev (tar), Ilham Nazarov (countertenor),
laureates of international competitions Fakhri Kazim-Nijat (tenor),
Orkhan Huseynov (cello), Ibrahim Babayev ( tar), Huseyn Nagiyev
(kamancha), Nijat Masimov (balaban) and a rhythm group led by Jafar
Hasanov, Azernews reports.
Under the baton of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin
Karimov, the concert soloists performed Elnara Dadasheva, Azer
Dadashev, Elza Seyidjakhan, Yashar Khalilov, Lala Jafarova, Rufat
Ramazanov, Samir Aliyev, Pikya Akhundova, Kamali Alizadeh, Narmina
Nagiyeva and Vugar Mammadzadeh.
They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.
The concert aroused great interest around music lovers.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music,
which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of
local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian
State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State
Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
Photo Credits : Kamran Bagirov.
