National Musicians Shine At Philharmonic Hall

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event at State Academic Philharmonic Hall gathered Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Inara Babayeva (soprano), Azad Shukurov (reader), Zeynalabdin Babayev (tar), Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), laureates of international competitions Fakhri Kazim-Nijat (tenor), Orkhan Huseynov (cello), Ibrahim Babayev ( tar), Huseyn Nagiyev (kamancha), Nijat Masimov (balaban) and a rhythm group led by Jafar Hasanov, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, the concert soloists performed Elnara Dadasheva, Azer Dadashev, Elza Seyidjakhan, Yashar Khalilov, Lala Jafarova, Rufat Ramazanov, Samir Aliyev, Pikya Akhundova, Kamali Alizadeh, Narmina Nagiyeva and Vugar Mammadzadeh.

They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. The concert aroused great interest around music lovers.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

Photo Credits : Kamran Bagirov.