Azerbaijan, Turkiye & Georgia Discuss Boosting Railway Transportation

The heads of railway departments of the participating states of
the international multimodal transport and transit route CASCA+
(Central Asia, South Caucasus, and Turkiye) discussed issues of
increasing cargo transportation in Ashgabat, citing to report by
the official newspaper "Neutral Turkmenistan", Azernew s reports.
The meeting was attended by delegations of line ministries and
relevant departments, as well as logistics companies and
enterprises from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye,
Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
It is noted that the multimodality of the route, passing through
two seas and the territories of numerous countries, makes it
possible to effectively use the capabilities of this corridor.
Since the launch of the route in 2019, about 30 thousand containers
have been transported. The participants of the event noted that
their goal is to increase the volume of container traffic to 30
thousand containers this year. In their opinion, this will also
contribute to the intensification of transportation and the
expansion of the range of goods along the North-South and East-West
transport corridors.
The CASCA+ route was created in 2019 in Tashkent at a meeting of
the heads of the state railways of these countries. Turkiye joined
the project in December 2021. The "+" sign in the name of the route
indicates readiness to accept new potential participants interested
in transportation along the route, the ultimate goal of which is to
connect the states of Southeast Asia, in particular China, with
Europe.
