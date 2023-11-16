25 Families Return To Restored Village Of Zabukh In Lachin District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally
displaced persons to the restored village of Zabukh in the Lachin
district took place, Azernews reports.
On November 16, 20 families (71 people) living in the capital
city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the
Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.
5 families (23 people) living in the Terter, Barda, Gakh, and
Lankaran districts will also join the migration caravan in the city
of Goradiz. The number of families who will join the migration
caravan from these regions is as follows: 2 families from the
Terter district (10 people), 1 family from the Barda district (5
people), 1 family from the Gakh district (4 people), 1 family from
Lankaran (4 people).
A total of 25 families - 94 people - will be relocated to the
village this time.
The migrant caravans will be met by representatives of the
special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and Baku Improvement Service LLC in the Lachin district, and the
necessary measures will be taken to settle them in residential
areas.
It should be noted that the customer of the design and
construction of the village of Zabukh is the Social Development
Fund of the Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Thus, the number of families resettled in the village of Zabukh,
Lachin district, reached 46 (188 people).
To recall that the first migration to Zabukh took place on
August 25 this year.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107435264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.