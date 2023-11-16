25 Families Return To Restored Village Of Zabukh In Lachin District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored village of Zabukh in the Lachin district took place, Azernews reports.

On November 16, 20 families (71 people) living in the capital city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.

5 families (23 people) living in the Terter, Barda, Gakh, and Lankaran districts will also join the migration caravan in the city of Goradiz. The number of families who will join the migration caravan from these regions is as follows: 2 families from the Terter district (10 people), 1 family from the Barda district (5 people), 1 family from the Gakh district (4 people), 1 family from Lankaran (4 people).

A total of 25 families - 94 people - will be relocated to the village this time.

The migrant caravans will be met by representatives of the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku Improvement Service LLC in the Lachin district, and the necessary measures will be taken to settle them in residential areas.

It should be noted that the customer of the design and construction of the village of Zabukh is the Social Development Fund of the Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thus, the number of families resettled in the village of Zabukh, Lachin district, reached 46 (188 people).

To recall that the first migration to Zabukh took place on August 25 this year.