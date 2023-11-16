President Of Honduras Accepts Credentials Of Azerbaijani Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to
Honduras, Mammad Talibov, has presented his credentials to
President Mrs. Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, citing the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico, Azernews reports.
It was reported that at the ceremony held at the Presidential
Palace located in the capital, Tegucigalpa, M. Talibov first
conveyed to President Xiomara Castro the sincere greetings of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Expressing gratitude, the
Honduran President asked to convey his deep respect and best wishes
to President Ilham Aliyev.
It was noted at the meeting that there are permanent contacts,
effective dialogue, and mutually beneficial cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Honduras both in bilateral format and within
international organisations, including the Non-Aligned
Movement.
It was also stated that there is potential for
inter-parliamentary, humanitarian, cultural, educational,
trade-economic, and mutual investments between the two
countries.
M. Talibov said that our country highly appreciates the fact
that Honduras took a position based on international law in the
period when the internationally recognised territories of
Azerbaijan were under the military occupation of Armenia for many
years.
President Castro emphasised the successful activity of the
Non-Aligned Movement of Azerbaijan during his presidency. He also
stated that his government is interested in further strengthening
the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between
Honduras and Azerbaijan and wished Ambassador Talibov success in
his future activities in this direction.
At the end of the ceremony, a separate meeting between
Ambassador M.Talibov and J.Torres took place on the basis of the
assignment given by President S.Castro to Honduran Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Gerardo Torres Zelaya, who took
part in the ceremony. At the meeting, they exchanged views on the
current state of relations between the two countries and other
issues of mutual interest.
