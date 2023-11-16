Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate 1,330 Russian Invaders In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 315,620 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 16, 2023, including 1,130 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,388 enemy tanks (+11 in the past day), 10,121 armored combat vehicles (+17), 7,683 artillery systems (+36), 892 multiple launch rocket systems (+8), 585 air defense systems (+3), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,689 unmanned aerial vehicles (+14), 1,563 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,060 motor vehicles (+40), and 1,084 special equipment units (+1).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 65 combat clashes were recorded on front lines in the past day.