Enemy Again Shells Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 16, the enemy again terrorized Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"The district was shelled three times - Nikopol itself, Myrove and Marhanets communities. A dozen shells were fired from heavy artillery," he wrote. Read also:
Civilians harmed as Russians attack Nikopol
with suicide drones
Currently, it is not yet known what damage the aggressor caused.
The survey of the affected area is still underway. People were not injured.
As reported, enemy kamikaze drones attacked Nikopol district. Nikopol city and Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected.
MENAFN16112023000193011044ID1107435259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.