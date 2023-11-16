Enemy Again Shells Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 16, the enemy again terrorized Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The district was shelled three times - Nikopol itself, Myrove and Marhanets communities. A dozen shells were fired from heavy artillery," he wrote.

Currently, it is not yet known what damage the aggressor caused.

The survey of the affected area is still underway. People were not injured.

As reported, enemy kamikaze drones attacked Nikopol district. Nikopol city and Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected.