In Tavria Sector, Russian Army Lost More Than 550 Soldiers, Three Tanks Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, the Russian army lost more than 550 soldiers and three tanks.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Enemy aircraft activity does not cease. In the Tavria sector, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, conducted 45 combat engagements and launched 1,072 artillery strikes," he wrote.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction.

Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,170 fire missions in the past day.

The enemy's total losses amounted to 594 people.

Ukraine's Defense Forces1,130 Russian invaders in past day

Ukrainian forces destroyed 43 units of military equipment, including three tanks, five AFVs, six artillery systems, MLRS, two ATGMs, one anti-aircraft system, 19 unmanned aerial vehicles and four vehicles. Three ammunition depots and another important enemy facility were also destroyed.

Another 30 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

The offensive operation in the Melitopol sector continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, 65 combat clashes took place on the front lines in the past day.