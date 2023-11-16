Partial Blackout Reported At ZNPP On Nov14 - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incompetent actions on the part of the Russian invaders that retain control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant led to a partial blackout at the facility.

That's according to NAEC Energoatom , the operator of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, Ukrinform reports.

"On November 14, 2023, due to the incompetence of Russian invaders and Rosatom staff, a partial blackout occurred. There was a power outage at ZNPP's power unit 6, as a result of which diesel generators and security systems were activated for 90 minutes," the statement reads.

At this time, the Russian "management" of the plant was investigating the reasons for the blackout and deciding what to do with the consequences of their incompetent actions.

More air defenses needed to protect Ukrainian- Air Force

Energoatom noted that these data are confirmed by the data from IAEA inspectors who have been deployed at the site of the temporarily seized nuclear plant.

"Due to the complete unprofessionalism of Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the main equipment is constantly degrading and the dangerous cases of failures are increasing. At the same time, the presence of the ruscists at Europe's largest nuclear facility threatens nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom emphasized.

Energoatom emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia NPP must be immediately returned to the full control of the legitimate operator, NAEC Energoatom, because this is the only way to guarantee compliance with the facility's nuclear and radiation safety.

Energoatom recalled that since the Russians took over the Zaporizhzhia NPP there have been seven complete blackouts. Such events threatened the entire continent because the occupiers are not responsible for the nuclear and radiation safety at the plant.

As reported, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under temporary occupation from March 4, 2022.

Photo: bbc