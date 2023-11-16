Russians Attack Thermal Power Plant In Front-Line Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army attacked the DTEK thermal power plant in one of the front-line regions, which resulted in a blackout and severed water supply for a settlement located near the facility.

That's according to DTEK Group's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists once again attacked the DTEK thermal power plant in the front-line region. Due to the shelling by the invaders, the TPP equipment sustained serious damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement reads.

One of the settlements near the station remained without electricity and water supplies.

Immediately after the strike, the energy repair teams started liquidating the consequences of the attack and promptly restored power supply just overnight.

"We are currently working on restoring water supplies to the city. We are doing everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of the Ukrainian energy system," DTEK noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 14, the incompetent actions of the Russian invaders led to a partial blackout at the Zaporizhia NPP.