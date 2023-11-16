Azerbaijan Announces Completion Date Of BTK Expansion Project In Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Work on
expansion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line in Georgia will
be completed by the end of 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
"Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East-West and
North-South transport corridors, is launching a number of strategic
transportation projects." "The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad project,
which was implemented on our country's initiative and financial
support, went into operation in 2017," he stated.
He also mentioned another significant project, the opening of
the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The Alat Free Economic Zone,
which is adjacent to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and has
modern infrastructure, will enable attracting local and foreign
investors, organizing the production of high-value export-oriented
products and services, expanding Azerbaijan's transit
opportunities, and increasing cargo transportation.
"I would like to note that our socio-economic development
strategy also envisages transformation of our country into a
regional hub and e-commerce center," Jabbarov added.
BTK is a vital connection in the Middle Corridor, one of Asia's
and Europe's commerce routes, and enables continuous railroad
communication between China and Europe.
The 850-kilometer-long Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was
inaugurated in 2017. The increased relevance of BTK in the regional
transportation network is due to the rapid delivery of products
from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.
