French Ambassadors Protest Macron's Policy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A group of French ambassadors to Arab countries has sent a letter of protest to the French Foreign Ministry.

The letter of protest is related to the position of French President Emmanuel Macron on the conflict in the Middle East and the lack of a balanced policy on his part.

If earlier Macron in his statements supported Palestine, called for a peaceful settlement of the issue, then later he came forward with the initiative to create a coalition against Palestine.

The letter has already started to be replicated by various media.

French ambassadors are frustrated because France's ambiguous stance affects their credibility, and they are having severe problems at work.

The French government's imbalanced strategy has long been known to the Azerbaijani public. France may periodically take measures to bring peace to the region, only to reverse course and arm Armenia while making baseless charges against Azerbaijan. Macron has already shown the entire world that he is incapable of pursuing a consistent program.

Furthermore, Yerevan is being encouraged to take a more aggressive posture against Azerbaijan by a group of countries led by France.

Today, Macron's regime is also demonstrating this unbalanced policy on the conflict in the Middle East. The French ambassador in Baku should also have sent a letter of protest to Macron. After all, the French ambassador in Azerbaijan, like diplomats in Arab countries, also sees the consequences of Macron's statements and his inadequate policy.

Azerbaijan pursues an independent foreign policy, and neither France's unbalanced policy nor Macron's statements far from diplomacy will be able to have any impact on this.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel