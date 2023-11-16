French Ambassadors Protest Macron's Policy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A group of
French ambassadors to Arab countries has sent a letter of protest
to the French Foreign Ministry.
The letter of protest is related to the position of French
President Emmanuel Macron on the conflict in the Middle East and
the lack of a balanced policy on his part.
If earlier Macron in his statements supported Palestine, called
for a peaceful settlement of the issue, then later he came forward
with the initiative to create a coalition against Palestine.
The letter has already started to be replicated by various
media.
French ambassadors are frustrated because France's ambiguous
stance affects their credibility, and they are having severe
problems at work.
The French government's imbalanced strategy has long been known
to the Azerbaijani public. France may periodically take measures to
bring peace to the region, only to reverse course and arm Armenia
while making baseless charges against Azerbaijan. Macron has
already shown the entire world that he is incapable of pursuing a
consistent program.
Furthermore, Yerevan is being encouraged to take a more
aggressive posture against Azerbaijan by a group of countries led
by France.
Today, Macron's regime is also demonstrating this unbalanced
policy on the conflict in the Middle East. The French ambassador in
Baku should also have sent a letter of protest to Macron. After
all, the French ambassador in Azerbaijan, like diplomats in Arab
countries, also sees the consequences of Macron's statements and
his inadequate policy.
Azerbaijan pursues an independent foreign policy, and neither
France's unbalanced policy nor Macron's statements far from
diplomacy will be able to have any impact on this.
