               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

International Conference On Transport, Logistics Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Zangilan


11/16/2023 3:10:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. The international conference themed "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" has started in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among the government, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

The conference included panel discussions on a variety of themes with officials from domestic and foreign government entities, international organizations, financial institutions, think tanks, academicians, and heads of international transportation businesses.

Over 200 foreign guests from 15 nations, eight international organizations, and financial institutions are among those attending the event.

The conference will continue its work in Baku on November 17.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107435251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search