International Conference On Transport, Logistics Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. The
international conference themed "International Transport and
Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" has started
in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.
The conference is being held in collaboration with the Special
Representative Office of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the
Eastern Zangazur economic region, the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the
Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of
Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among
the government, private, and academic sectors on the development
and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to
establish cooperation between stakeholders.
The conference included panel discussions on a variety of themes
with officials from domestic and foreign government entities,
international organizations, financial institutions, think tanks,
academicians, and heads of international transportation
businesses.
Over 200 foreign guests from 15 nations, eight international
organizations, and financial institutions are among those attending
the event.
The conference will continue its work in Baku on November
17.
