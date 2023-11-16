Nextech Week TOKYO 2023 Concludes With Outstanding Innovation Showcase

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NexTech Week Tokyo Autumn 2023, Japan's premier gathering of cutting-edge technologies, recently concluded at Makuhari Messe, from October 25 to 27, as the event showcased the latest innovations across four distinct shows: AI Expo Tokyo, Blockchain Expo Tokyo, Quantum Computing Expo Tokyo, and DX Human Resource Development Expo Tokyo.



With a strong turnout of 305 exhibitors and 29,593 visitors, NexTech Week Tokyo has once again solidified its position as a pivotal platform for professionals across diverse industries.



The event featured a comprehensive array of technologies set to revolutionise the world, drawing attendees from sectors such as manufacturing, social infrastructure, retailing, logistics, medical, finance, government offices, and more.



NexTech Week Tokyo served as a hub for businesses seeking to elevate their operations with state-of-the-art advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and human resource development.



Among the 305 exhibitors were industry leaders that included NTT Docomo, iFlytek, Japan Open Chain, Sony Network Communications, Alpha Systems Inc., and other prominent organisations. Their presence underscored the significance of NexTech Week Tokyo as a gathering ground for the most influential players in the tech industry.



NexTech Week Tokyo Autumn 2023 facilitated insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of groundbreaking technologies, creating a conducive environment for businesses to expand their network and establish their presence in the dynamic markets of Japan and Asia. Attendees, on the other hand, had the chance to explore the latest trends, exchange ideas with industry professionals, and forge partnerships that will drive innovation in their respective fields.



As NexTech Week Tokyo Autumn 2023 comes to a close, RX Japan is thrilled to announce the dates for its upcoming edition. NexTech Week Tokyo Spring 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, and anticipate an even more impactful event, building on the success of the recent exhibition.



Stay tuned for more information and updates on NexTech Week Tokyo at

Company :-RX Global

User :- RX Japan

Email :

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4131

Url :-