IME 2023 Presented The Ideal Platform To Showcase Cflo's Mineral Beneficiation Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 November, 2023: CFlo recently participated in the 10th International Mining, Equipment & Minerals Exhibition (IME) held at Eco Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata from 6th to 9th November 2023. IME is an ideal platform to display and launch machinery, products, new initiatives, and technologies, as well as to establish strong business alliances and develop and renew regional and international business contacts. This event was a remarkable milestone for CFlo, providing a platform to highlight their patented modular mineral beneficiation technology that can add significant value to mining operations.



The company's advanced mineral beneficiation technology has been designed with the aim of optimizing efficiency, reducing project timelines, and minimizing environmental impact. These solutions cater to a wide range of applications and are particularly valuable for extracting value from low-grade ores. CFlo's participation in IME underscored the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the mining industry. Their innovative solutions not only increase resource efficiency but also contribute to sustainable mining practices, aligning with global efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of mining operations.



The advanced mineral beneficiation technology reduces contaminants from ore/mineral surface which in turn reduces coal consumption, increases the campaign life of the kiln, reduces raw material costs, and delivers significant efficiencies to overall plant operations. Moreover, it can adapt to the varying nature of the feed material and improve output quality by considerably increasing the Fe value.



Prasun Kr. Dutta, Sales Head, Mineral Processing, CFlo, said,“IME 2023 was a great opportunity to interact and exchange knowledge with some of the biggest mining as well as iron and steel manufacturers. Our patented wet screening technology attracted many visitors who showed interest in exploring our solutions. The production of steel and the country's steel exports are projected to increase significantly and we are excited to offer our technology solutions to augment this leap."



We are grateful to the organizers for offering us a wonderful platform to interact with key business prospects and partners and the opportunity to showcase our latest mineral processing solutions. We hope our participation has added value to the collective vision of building a smarter, sustainable future for our country. IME 2023 was a pivotal event for industry players, and CFlo's presence was a highlight, showcasing the future of mineral beneficiation.



