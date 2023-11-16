Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honors one of the winners on Kuwait International Award for Memorizing Quran
MENAFN16112023000071011013ID1107435229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.