Kuwait's 21St Gaza Aid Plane Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The 21st relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip departed Kuwait to Al-Arish city, Egypt, carrying 40 tons of medical aid and necessities.

Some 22 charitable societies contributed to the current batch of the relief aid campaign for Palestine.

Deputy Director General of the Kuwaiti relief aid society and general coordinator of the support for Palestine campaign Omar Al-Thuwaini said that donors and official state entities had contributed immensely to the relief aid air bridge launched by Kuwait since the early days of the current brutal Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The current flight includes a variety of relief aid materials in addition to four ambulances to be delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, said Al-Thuwaini who added that the Egyptian Red Crescent Society would be handling the delivery of material to the Palestinians partners within Gaza.

He noted that the volume of Kuwaiti relief aid thus far had reached 150 tons of medical, food, and shelter supplies in addition to 128 ambulances. (end)

