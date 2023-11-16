Kuwait's October Trade Surplus With Japan Down 17 Pct.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan in October narrowed 17.0 percent from a year earlier to JPY 102.6 billion (USD 678 million), down for the first time in two months due to weak exports, government data showed Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait stayed in black ink with Japan for 15 years and nine months, as exports still offset imports in value, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Imports from Japan rose 10.1 percent to JPY 25 (USD 141 million), up for the 17th month in a row.

Overall exports from Kuwait to Japan slid 12.2 percent year-on-year to JPY 123.9 billion (USD 819 million) for the first decline in two months, while imports from Japan grew 22.4 percent to JPY 21.3 billion (USD 143 million), up for the 18th month in a row.

Furthermore, Middle East's trade surplus with Japan also narrowed 24.9 percent to JPY 842.5 billion (USD 5.6 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region shrinking 16.0 percent from a year earlier.

Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 94.9 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, fell 17.2 percent. The region's overall imports from Japan expanded 18.8 percent, buoyed by shipments of automobiles and steel.

The world's third-biggest economy logged a global trade deficit of JPY 662.5 billion (USD 4.4 billion) in October for the first red ink in two months but its size plummeted 70.0 percent from a year earlier.

Exports edged up 1.6 percent from the year before, thanks to sales of cars, vessels and construction and mining machines, whereas imports shrank 12.5 percent on lower energy prices, especially coal, LNG and crude oil.

China remained Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US. The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors. (end)

