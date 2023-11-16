KIPIC: Fire In Zour Refinery Controlled, Production Operations Continue

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said that the fire, which erupted in United 12 at Al-Zour refinery, was extinguished, affirming that production operations would continue as usual. KIPIC, in a statement, indicated that operations to transport Ultra-low-sulfur fuel transportation to the electrical power units and other facilities were uninterrupted. (pickup previous) km

