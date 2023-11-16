US, China Leaders Meet In APEC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit, held in San Francisco.

Biden said in a press conference that his discussion during the meeting with president Xi, which was the first between the two presidents since last year in Indonesia, "the most constructive and productive they've had."

Biden said that the discussions led to important progress, including three discussions, "related with the past several months of high level diplomacy between our teams."

In the first discussions, Biden announced that, "after many years of being on hold, we are restarting cooperation between the US and China."

"In 2019 China took action to greatly reduce the amount of Fentanyl shipped directly to the US, but in the years since that time, the challenge has evolved from finished fentanyl to fentanyl chemical ingredients and pill presses, which are being shipped without control, " he said.

The second critically important discussion as Biden stated, is resuming direct military contact, stressing that cutting off those communications was worrying, explaining "that's how accidents happen.., misunderstandings."

He continued, "we're back to open communications on a direct basis," adding, "vital miscalculations on either side can cause real trouble with a country like China or any other major country and so I think we're making real progress there as well."

Regarding the third discussion, Biden said that they will bring their experts together to discuss risk and safety issues related with artificial intelligence, calling them "tangible steps in the right direction to determine what's useful and what's not useful, what's dangerous and what's acceptable."

The US President reiterated that the US " will continue to compete vigorously with the China, but we'll manage this competition responsibly so it doesn't veer into conflict, and where it's possible, where our interests are coincide we'll work together like we did on fentanyl."

He stressed, "This is what the world expects of us, not just in China and US, but the rest of the world, that's what the US is going to be doing."

Biden added that he exchanged views with President Xi on a range of regional and global issues, "including Russia and the conflict in Gaza."

He also added that, "I raised areas where the US has concerns about China's actions, including the detention of ex banned US citizens, human rights and course of activities in the South China Sea," stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

"I gave them names of individuals, who we think are being held and hopefully we can get them released as well," he added.

He reiterated Washington's objection to "Beijing's non-market economic practices that disadvantage American businesses and workers," pledging to continue addressing them.

He stressed that he welcomed "the positive steps taken today," adding that "in the months ahead, we're going to continue to preserve and pursue high level diplomacy."

He added that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart that they were "ready to continue working" and that phone calls between them would be direct.

According to a statement issued by the US State Department, participants of APEC summit will discuss "a wide range of topics, including supply chain resilience, science, research and innovation, critical and emerging technologies, and clean energy."

Prior to the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Washington, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, made separate visits to China to ease tensions and ensure cooperation. (end)

