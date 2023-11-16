US Senate Passes Funding Bill Averting Gov't Shutdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The United States' Senate passed bipartisan stopgap bill extending government funding until next January to avert government shutdown.

According to American media, the bill finances several federal programs including Food and Drug Administration, military construction, veterans' affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department until January 19.

The bill, passed with bipartisan cooperation, was met with the approval of 87 votes and opposition of 11, and was sent to President Joe Biden to be signed off.

The House of Representatives had voted on the draft bill with 336 votes in favor and 95 in opposition. (end)

