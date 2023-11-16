Jordan Sends Medical Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), on Thursday sent a new relief plane carrying about 45 tonnes of medical supplies aimed at supporting the health sector in the Gaza Strip.In a statement, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli announced that this is the sixth aircraft dispatched by Jordan, carrying crucial medical supplies to be delivered to hospitals operating in the Gaza Strip.Furthermore, he noted that the aid aims to strengthen ongoing efforts to provide hospitals in Gaza with the necessary medical supplies to sustain healthcare services and treat the injured in the coastal enclave.Shibli indicated that these medical supplies will be transported through Egypt's Rafah crossing at the El Arish Airport to the Egyptian Red Crescent, which will bring them to Gaza and distribute them to hospitals.Additionally, he emphasized the collective efforts of all humanitarian entities in the kingdom to deliver support to the people in Gaza, through collaboration with various international organizations.The Organization continues to actively receive monetary contributions. Donors can contribute through the designated bank account at the Union Bank (Account Number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06) or employ various electronic platforms, including CliQ JHCOGAZA, "eFAWATEERcom " service, and the official website >