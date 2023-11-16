WaPo claims Pentagon deploys prohibited Russian oil

(MENAFN) A recent investigation by The Washington Post has unveiled allegations that the Pentagon is sidestepping Washington's own sanctions against Russia by continuing to procure petroleum products derived from Russian oil. Despite an ongoing embargo, these oil products reportedly find their way through a complex route to a key Pentagon fuel supplier, the Motor Oil Hellas refinery on the Aegean Sea in Greece.



The investigation points to a circuitous path taken by petroleum products made from Russian oil, flowing through Russian Black Sea ports and an oil storage facility in Turkey before reaching the Motor Oil Hellas refinery in Greece. Ship-tracking data was cited as evidence of the continued flow of these vital fuel supplies, with the route serving to obscure the Russian origin of the oil products by changing hands multiple times before reaching Greece.



According to the investigation, on paper, the Motor Oil Hellas refinery claimed to source its fuel from the Dortyol shipping terminal in Turkey. However, ship-tracking records and trade data revealed that since the European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) sanctions on Russian petroleum products were implemented in February, Russian deliveries to Dortyol accounted for more than 69% of the fuel oil shipped by sea, totaling 2.7 million barrels.



Robert Auers, a refined fuels market analyst at the research firm RBN Energy, affirmed The Washington Post's findings, stating, "I don't see any other possible conclusion than Russian fuel is going to Motor Oil Hellas." The investigation highlighted at least five shipments from Russia to the Dortyol terminal this year, initially sent by Russian oil major Rosneft. Following loading onto tankers, each cargo was reportedly purchased by a firm based in the United Arab Emirates, according to trading data.



The revelation raises questions about the Pentagon's adherence to sanctions and the potential diplomatic implications of such actions. The article explores the complexities of international sanctions enforcement, the role of Turkey in facilitating this oil trade, and the broader geopolitical context surrounding the procurement of Russian oil by the United States military.







MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107435156