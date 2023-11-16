Fatal mistake committed by Western elites when they ignored pro-Palestine demonstrators

(MENAFN) As violence in Gaza intensifies amid an Israeli invasion and bombing campaign, a global wave of pro-Palestine protests has emerged in recent days. However, the question looms: will these demonstrations lead to any meaningful change in Western democracies, particularly those supporting Israel's actions?



The answer appears to be, for the most part, no, especially in countries with significant influence over Israel's position. In the United States, reports indicate that lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party are avoiding calls from concerned constituents urging a ceasefire. President Joe Biden, when questioned by reporters about the possibility of halting the violence, responded with a firm "None. No possibility."



This lack of responsiveness is troubling, considering the foundational principles of democracies, where politicians are expected to heed the will of their constituents. The situation becomes even more concerning as Arab Americans, including those in key swing states, express frustration with the Biden administration's policies, particularly its stance on Israel. A recent poll by the Arab American Institute reveals that support for Biden among this demographic stands at a mere 17 percent, with 40 percent expressing an inclination to vote for Republican former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.



The disconnect between public sentiment, as reflected in the protests, and the response from political leaders raises questions about the effectiveness of democratic processes in shaping foreign policy. The article explores the implications of this indifference from Western elites, highlighting concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and the potential ramifications for international relations.



