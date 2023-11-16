Israeli Forces Demolish Gaza Parliament

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli troops demolished the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza on Wednesday, citing it as a strategic move in the ongoing war against Hamas.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Arabic-language spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, shared a video on social media showing the destruction of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) building in Gaza City. The footage depicted the heavily damaged structure engulfed in smoke and dust, with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in nearby trenches cheering and laughing.



Gendelman's statement framed the demolition as part of a broader effort to dismantle what Israel considers the "Hamas regime of oppression and terrorism." The PLC building, located on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, has been largely inactive since 2007 when Hamas took control of Gaza and separated from the Fatah movement in the West Bank.



Earlier this week, IDF's Golani Brigade soldiers posed inside the demolished building with Israeli flags, marking their claim of conquering the area. The act follows Israel's full-scale war against Hamas, initiated last month in response to a raid by the Palestinian group into Israeli villages and outposts near Gaza, resulting in an estimated 1,200 casualties.



The conflict, characterized by a total blockade of Gaza and sustained airstrikes, has intensified over the past month. IDF ground troops entered the enclave on November 1, further escalating the violence. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, over 11,200 people have been reported killed in Gaza since the outbreak of hostilities, with an additional 2,700 listed as missing. Concerns have been raised about the disproportionate impact on women and children, who constitute about two-thirds of the reported casualties.



The demolition of the Gaza parliament building represents a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, raising international concerns about the humanitarian impact and the prospects for a peaceful resolution in the region. The destruction of political institutions adds complexity to an already volatile situation, with implications for the broader Middle East peace process.



