Israel claims Turkey supports terrorism

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of diplomatic tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rejecting criticism and accusing Turkey of being the true sponsor of terrorism. Netanyahu's response came after Erdogan referred to Israel as a "terror state" for its actions in Gaza during a speech to the Justice and Development Party (AKP).



Netanyahu countered Erdogan's claims by stating that Turkey supports the terrorist state of Hamas, referring to the group governing the Gaza Strip. He further accused Erdogan of hypocrisy, pointing out that Turkey has engaged in military operations against Kurdish separatists both within its borders and abroad, including recent airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.



The Israeli Prime Minister dismissed Erdogan's criticism, highlighting alleged Turkish bombings of villages within its borders and stating, "We will not accept preaching from him." The exchange reflects the deep-rooted animosity between the two nations, each accusing the other of supporting terrorism and engaging in aggressive actions.



Erdogan, in his AKP speech, accused Israel of pursuing a strategy of "total destruction" in Gaza, alleging that the country has committed war crimes for the past 40 days. He claimed that Israel deliberately targets civilians, including hospitals, streets, and mosques, with the backing of the United States and Western countries.



The Turkish leader also took aim at Netanyahu, accusing him of carrying out the most heinous attacks against women and children in history and even suggesting the threat of nuclear weapons. This follows controversial remarks by Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who earlier suggested the use of a nuclear weapon against Gaza, drawing condemnation both internationally and domestically.



As accusations and counter-accusations continue, the strained relations between Israel and Turkey underscore the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, with each side vehemently defending its position while accusing the other of supporting terrorism and engaging in heinous acts.





