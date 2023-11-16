Canadian PM dinner’s gets disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators

(MENAFN) A dinner attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver was interrupted by approximately 250 pro-Palestine protesters on Tuesday night, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Trudeau was dining in an undisclosed Chinatown restaurant, where protesters surrounded the venue, prompting the deployment of 100 police officers to disperse the crowd.



During the confrontation, one officer was hospitalized after a protester allegedly punched her and attempted to gouge her eyes. The police used a Taser to subdue the 27-year-old suspect, who is currently in custody. A second individual was arrested for obstructing police but was later released.



This incident followed an earlier confrontation on the same day when Trudeau was accosted by activists at an Indian restaurant in another part of the city. A video shared on social media captured protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, shouting slogans such as "Shame on you!" and "Justin Trudeau, you fund genocide!" The Prime Minister swiftly left the premises without engaging with the demonstrators.



Charlotte Kates, an organizer with the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, who participated in both protests, stated that activists were calling for Canada to "take a real position" on Israel's military operations in Gaza.



Trudeau, on the same day, urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "exercise maximum restraint" in the conflict with Gaza. According to Gazan officials, the IDF bombardment in the region has resulted in the death of over 11,000 Palestinians. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 in response to a militant group raid that reportedly left 1,200 Israelis dead. The disruptions during Trudeau's dinner underscore the intensity of sentiments surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict, both internationally and within Canada.



