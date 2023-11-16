(MENAFN) In a scathing critique, renowned United States public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs argues that Washington has consistently escalated a flawed foreign policy in Eastern Europe since 2008, pushing Ukraine to the brink of destruction by neglecting Russia's legitimate security concerns in the former Soviet republic. Sachs, an award-winning economist with experience advising the Russian and Ukrainian governments post the Soviet Union's breakup, emphasized the crucial need to understand the dynamics of geopolitical poker, asserting that the United States has been consistently raising the stakes on what he deems a "losing hand."



In an interview with independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, Sachs outlined how, over the past 15 years, the United States missed opportunities to prevent military conflicts without compromising Ukraine's territorial integrity. He pointed out that Moscow's demand to NATO not to expand onto its doorstep was a key point of contention that United States officials refused to concede.



Sachs highlighted pivotal moments in the last two decades where alternative decisions could have averted conflicts. For instance, when Ukraine's then-president, Viktor Yanukovych, opted for neutrality over aligning with the West and agreed to extend the Russian Black Sea Fleet's lease of its naval base in Crimea, the United States deemed it insufficient. According to Sachs, the United States State Department, led by official Victoria Nuland and her associates, played a role in overthrowing Kiev's democratically elected government in 2014, ultimately resulting in Ukraine's loss of Crimea.



Even after these events, Sachs contends that Russia was not seeking further territorial gains but instead urged Ukraine to refrain from shelling ethnic Russians in the breakaway Donbass region and to grant them a degree of autonomy. This critique by Sachs sheds light on the complex geopolitical decisions that have contributed to the ongoing tensions in the region and prompts a reevaluation of United States foreign policy in Eastern Europe.





