US, China approve to continue army communication

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, President Joe Biden announced the agreement between the United States and China to resume communication channels between their respective militaries. The announcement came following a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the San Francisco Bay area. President Biden emphasized the importance of restoring direct and clear communication channels, highlighting their role in preventing accidents and misunderstandings during a period of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed nations.



President Biden expressed optimism about the talks, describing them as "some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had." Despite acknowledging existing disagreements, he underscored the necessity of maintaining open lines of communication, as miscalculations could lead to significant repercussions in relations with a major country like China.



According to reports from China's state-run Global Times newspaper, the renewed contacts will be conducted "based on equality and respect." The communication channels will include working meetings between defense departments and the establishment of a bilateral "maritime security consultation mechanism."



During the discussions, President Xi Jinping conveyed a message of cooperation, stating, “China does not have a plan to surpass or unseat the United States. Likewise, the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China,” as reported by Xinhua.



The backdrop of strained relations between the US and China includes disputes over Taiwan and mutual accusations of exacerbating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.



Tensions escalated further in early 2023 when the Pentagon claimed that China had flown a spy balloon over American territory. China, on the other hand, maintained that the airship was a weather balloon that had unintentionally veered off course. The subsequent exchange of accusations regarding dangerous military maneuvers involving fighter jets and warships further heightened the need for reestablishing direct communication channels to avoid misunderstandings and mitigate potential conflicts.



