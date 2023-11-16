NSA Encounters Criticism Due to Leaked 'Woke' Diversity Guide

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, the United States National Security Agency (NSA) has come under scrutiny for a leaked 34-page "diversity dictionary" that reportedly includes references to "white privilege" and "Critical Race Theory." Obtained by the Daily Wire, the document, created by the spy organization last year, has sparked controversy for its inclusion of terms related to racism, sexuality, and other politically charged subjects.



The NSA describes the glossary as a "starting point for engaging in open and honest conversation" and a "tool meant to build a shared language of understanding." The leaked document contains a comprehensive list of terms associated with diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice, drawing attention to concepts such as "white supremacy," "queer theory," and "racial equity." Critics argue that the NSA is endorsing what they perceive as "blatantly left-wing views on race and sex," particularly as the glossary cites the work of controversial academics favored on the political left.



Notably, the document references critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi and corporate diversity trainer Robin DiAngelo, known for her book 'White Fragility.' Quoting DiAngelo directly, the NSA defines "white fragility" as "the state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves [in white people]."



Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, has confirmed the authenticity of the diversity dictionary. He subsequently urged the NSA to refocus on its primary mission of "preventing terrorist attacks and countering China." The leaked document has reignited debates about the appropriate role of political ideologies within intelligence agencies and the potential impact on their core responsibilities.



