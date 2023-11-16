House democrats ask Biden to issue demand for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Representatives from 24 Democratic parties in the House expressed "deep concern" about the situation in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and encouraged President Joe Biden to issue a demand for a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.



The MPs, which included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Betty McCollum, said that "grave violations" had taken place against children in Gaza in a letter sent to Biden.



They emphasized that the war would result in additional civilian casualties and run the possibility of drawing the US into "dangerous and unwise" combat with armed groups throughout the Middle East if hostilities did not end immediately.



"Further, we write urging clarity on your strategic objectives for achieving de-escalation and stability in the region," they mentioned in the letter.



Stressing the importance of children's rights, members of the House underscored that global standards mandate all parties involved in an armed conflict to safeguard children and thwart the occurrence of serious violations against them.



Expressing support for the Biden administration's objectives to witness a significant increase in the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, the representatives remarked: "It has had limited impact on the ground so far and, we believe, risks undermining the United States’ own credibility in the region.



"We urge an immediate cessation of hostilities in order to stop the bombing and provide much-needed relief to Palestinian civilians."



The members emphasized that a military solution is not viable for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They urged the Biden administration to seek clarification on the specific strategic objectives associated with a potential extensive ground invasion.



"Given the present lack of an apparent and clear strategic plan, we encourage a redoubling of efforts to achieve rapid de-escalation through a ceasefire and robust, regional engagement that includes international humanitarian organizations," they added.

