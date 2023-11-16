KIPIC: Limited Fire In Zour Refinery, No Injuries

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) declared that a limited fire had erupted in Unit 12 at the Zour refinery, Thursday morning, with no injuries recorded. In a press release, KIPIC mentioned that firefighting forces rushed to the site immediately. (end) km

