Azerbaijan Records Surge In Electricity Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan witnessed a substantial rise in electricity production during the initial 10 months of this year, with a notable increase of 278.5 million kWh compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching a total of over 24 billion kWh, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Throughout this timeframe, Azerbaijan exported 2.36 billion kWh, while imports stood at 190.1 million kWh," highlighted the minister.

In 2022, the country achieved a notable increase in electricity production, surpassing 28.988 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a 4 percent year-on-year growth. Notably, over 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported, while imports totaled 137.1 million kilowatt-hours.

Azerbaijan is actively advancing large-scale projects for the generation and export of renewable energy. Deputy Minister of Energy, Samir Valiyev, highlighted the creation of an international cooperation platform in the realm of green energy, involving four countries in its initial stage.

As stated by Deputy Minister Valiyev, ongoing initiatives include the establishment of power lines for wind power plants and the development of a green energy corridor linking the Caspian Sea to Europe through an underwater cable beneath the Black Sea.

Veliyev emphasized the preliminary plan to export 4 gigawatts of electricity to Europe via the Black Sea and an additional 1 gigawatt to Turkey and Europe through Nakhchivan.

