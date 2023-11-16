Azerbaijan Records Surge In Electricity Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan
witnessed a substantial rise in electricity production during the
initial 10 months of this year, with a notable increase of 278.5
million kWh compared to the corresponding period last year,
reaching a total of over 24 billion kWh, Azerbaijan's Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.
"Throughout this timeframe, Azerbaijan exported 2.36 billion
kWh, while imports stood at 190.1 million kWh," highlighted the
minister.
In 2022, the country achieved a notable increase in electricity
production, surpassing 28.988 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a 4
percent year-on-year growth. Notably, over 3 billion kilowatt-hours
of electricity were exported, while imports totaled 137.1 million
kilowatt-hours.
Azerbaijan is actively advancing large-scale projects for the
generation and export of renewable energy. Deputy Minister of
Energy, Samir Valiyev, highlighted the creation of an international
cooperation platform in the realm of green energy, involving four
countries in its initial stage.
As stated by Deputy Minister Valiyev, ongoing initiatives
include the establishment of power lines for wind power plants and
the development of a green energy corridor linking the Caspian Sea
to Europe through an underwater cable beneath the Black Sea.
Veliyev emphasized the preliminary plan to export 4 gigawatts of
electricity to Europe via the Black Sea and an additional 1
gigawatt to Turkey and Europe through Nakhchivan.
