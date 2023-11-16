Azerbaijan Reveals Quantities Of Electricity Generated From Renewable Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. During the
period from January to October this year, electricity production by
thermal power plants (TPPs) in Azerbaijan totaled 22.2 billion kWh,
while renewable sources, including hydropower, contributed an
additional 1.8 billion kWh, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan is actively advancing large-scale projects for the
generation and export of renewable energy. Deputy Minister of
Energy, Samir Valiyev, highlighted the creation of an international
cooperation platform in the realm of green energy, involving four
countries in its initial stage.
As stated by Deputy Minister Valiyev, ongoing initiatives
include the establishment of power lines for wind power plants and
the development of a green energy corridor linking the Caspian Sea
to Europe through an underwater cable beneath the Black Sea.
Veliyev emphasized the preliminary plan to export 4 gigawatts of
electricity to Europe via the Black Sea and an additional 1
gigawatt to Turkey and Europe through Nakhchivan.
