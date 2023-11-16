Azerbaijan Invites Moldovan Businessmen To Invest In Industrial Zones On Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Moldovan
businessmen were invited to invest in industrial zones on the
liberated territories Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency said that a
meeting took place in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park between
the Deputy Chairman of the Agency's Board Seymur Adigozalov, and a
delegation led by the Director of the Organization for
Entrepreneurship Development (ODA) of Moldova Dumitru Pintea.
The meeting was also attended by the Moldovan Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco.
During the meeting, Adigozalov briefed on the existing
industrial zones in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created
for businessmen, and a presentation of the industrial zones was
conducted.
The parties also discussed the possibilities of establishing
connections between the ODA and the Economic Zones Development
Agency, implementing joint business projects, exchanging
experiences between business entities operating in the industrial
zones of Azerbaijan and Moldova.
In general, 134 business entities have received the status of
resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have
already started production activities.
The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2 billion
manat ($4.2 billion).
