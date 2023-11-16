               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For November 16


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 18 decreased in price compared to November 15.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,576 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 16

Rial on November 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,206

52,423

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,335

47,163

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,990

3,958

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,892

3,855

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,111

6,115

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,138

136,245

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,596

14,609

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,799

27,863

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,380

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,731

30,626

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,316

25,137

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,306

2,294

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,465

1,467

1 Russian ruble

RUB

468

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,373

27,261

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,123

31,097

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,911

37,932

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,277

1,282

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,561

31,631

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,626

8,608

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,801

5,809

100 Thai baths

THB

118,211

117,966

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,962

8,906

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,248

32,185

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,576

45,612

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,061

9,051

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,556

15,574

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,708

2,715

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,687

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,335

75,097

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 450,511 rials and the price of $1 is 415,163 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,556 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000–508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

