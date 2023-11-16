Iranian Currency Rates For November 16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 18 decreased in price compared to November 15. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,576 rials.

Currency Rial on November 16 Rial on November 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,206 52,423 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,335 47,163 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,990 3,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,892 3,855 1 Danish krone DKK 6,111 6,115 1 Indian rupee INR 506 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,138 136,245 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,596 14,609 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,799 27,863 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,731 30,626 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,316 25,137 1 South African rand ZAR 2,306 2,294 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,465 1,467 1 Russian ruble RUB 468 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,373 27,261 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,123 31,097 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,911 37,932 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,277 1,282 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,561 31,631 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,626 8,608 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,801 5,809 100 Thai baths THB 118,211 117,966 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,962 8,906 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,248 32,185 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,576 45,612 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,061 9,051 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,556 15,574 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,708 2,715 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,687 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,335 75,097 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 450,511 rials and the price of $1 is 415,163 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,556 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000–508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

