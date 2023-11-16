Turkmenistan Actively Working To Expand Non-Cash Settlements, Payments Spectrum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Turkmenistan is
actively working on the introduction of modern means, expanding the
range of non-cash settlements and payments, bank cards,
transportation services, health care, and education systems, head
of the Strategic and Sustainable Development Department of
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Finance and Economy Atajan Atayev said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
"Long-term programs until 2052 were adopted in 2022 and followed
by a medium-term program for 7 years, one of the tasks of which is
to ensure harmonious sustainable development of the national
economy, which is aimed at increasing industrialization, deepening
the implementation of institutional reforms, the digital economy
and digital technologies, the active development of the market
economy, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the
creation of a favorable business environment. The legislative
framework for creating a digital economy is based on the relevant
laws and also the state program for the development of the digital
economy until 2025," he said.
Atajan Atayev noted that active work is underway to introduce
modern tools that expand the range of non-cash settlements and
payments, bank cards, transportation services, health care, and
education systems. In the industrial sector, the creation of new
enterprises equipped with advanced automated technologies and
equipment continues.
"Digitalization tools are also being gradually introduced into
the agro-industrial complex. And to give an example in the
financial sector, I can cite these figures: the number of plastic
card holders and internet banking users increased more than twofold
between 2017 and 2022. The number of mobile banking customers
increased 65 times. Also, the digital economy makes it possible to
solve such social policy issues as increasing the employment of the
population; it is e-employment, that is, remote employment,
internet, and trade. There was also a demand for relevant
specialists and engineers, and in this regard, the Institute of
Telecommunications and Informatics was opened in 2019," Atayev
emphasized.
He also mentioned that within the private sector, an IT cluster
has been created and an IT park has been opened, which also aims at
bringing innovative products to the international market. To
improve the system of e-services, a single portal, the so-called
single window, was created for the automated system that provides
public services.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107433821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.