Turkmenistan Actively Working To Expand Non-Cash Settlements, Payments Spectrum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Turkmenistan is actively working on the introduction of modern means, expanding the range of non-cash settlements and payments, bank cards, transportation services, health care, and education systems, head of the Strategic and Sustainable Development Department of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Finance and Economy Atajan Atayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

"Long-term programs until 2052 were adopted in 2022 and followed by a medium-term program for 7 years, one of the tasks of which is to ensure harmonious sustainable development of the national economy, which is aimed at increasing industrialization, deepening the implementation of institutional reforms, the digital economy and digital technologies, the active development of the market economy, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the creation of a favorable business environment. The legislative framework for creating a digital economy is based on the relevant laws and also the state program for the development of the digital economy until 2025," he said.

Atajan Atayev noted that active work is underway to introduce modern tools that expand the range of non-cash settlements and payments, bank cards, transportation services, health care, and education systems. In the industrial sector, the creation of new enterprises equipped with advanced automated technologies and equipment continues.

"Digitalization tools are also being gradually introduced into the agro-industrial complex. And to give an example in the financial sector, I can cite these figures: the number of plastic card holders and internet banking users increased more than twofold between 2017 and 2022. The number of mobile banking customers increased 65 times. Also, the digital economy makes it possible to solve such social policy issues as increasing the employment of the population; it is e-employment, that is, remote employment, internet, and trade. There was also a demand for relevant specialists and engineers, and in this regard, the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics was opened in 2019," Atayev emphasized.

He also mentioned that within the private sector, an IT cluster has been created and an IT park has been opened, which also aims at bringing innovative products to the international market. To improve the system of e-services, a single portal, the so-called single window, was created for the automated system that provides public services.

