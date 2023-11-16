Qatar Airways Half-Yearly Profits Exceeds USD 1 Billion

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Doha : Qatar Airways announced it generated USD 1.026 billion in net profit between April 1 and September 30, 2023, a 113.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Its revenues for the half-year stood at USD 11.019 billion, 7.4 per cent higher than in 2022.

The return to service of most of its Airbus A350 fleet led to an 18 per cent increase in capacity (as measured in available seat kilometers). This, in turn, led to 22.5 per cent more passengers served (19.08 million) year-on-year, with passenger revenue up 28.5 per cent from the same period, aided by a higher average load factor (83.3 per cent).

Qatar Airways said that its burgeoning partnerships with fellow oneworld members and other alliances across China, Europe and Australasia were a "key component" of its strong performance in 2023.

The airline will continue its growth trajectory with approximately 150 aircraft on order. Qatar has launched several new routes in 2023, including Kinshasa, Lyon, Toulouse and Trabzon, and has also resumed service to many destinations such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Osaka and Tokyo.