Kuwait Oil Price Down Nine Cents To USD 86.31 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by nine cents to USD 86.31 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to USD 86.40 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets fell each by USD 1.29 and USD 1.60 to settle USD 81.18 per barrel and USD 76.66 per barrel respectively. (end)
km
