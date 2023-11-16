Kuwait Financial Centre’s 5-Year Senior Unsecured Bond – ‘BBB’ Issue Rating Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the ‘BBB’ issue rating assigned to Kuwait Financial Centre’s (Markaz; the issuer) KWD35mn or USD equivalent 5-Year Senior Unsecured Bond. The Outlook on the rating remains Stable.



The issue rating is driven by Markaz’s general creditworthiness. The latter is reflected by the Company’s resilient financial metrics in terms of both liquidity and debt, especially as at end-October 2023, given the significant lowering of bank borrowings and moderate leverage. Other supporting factors are the high level of unencumbered assets and the maintenance of substantial unutilised – but committed – funding lines. The rating also reflects the issuer’s well-established franchise and good reputation in the region, especially in Kuwait. The experienced management team is considered to be well equipped to continue to effectively navigate the Company through the current subdued financial markets. As the bond does not contain any structural credit enhancements or result in a degree of effective subordination, the issue rating is in line with our assessment of the issuer’s general capacity to meet its senior unsecured obligations.



The key constraint and challenge for the issuer remains the volatility of earnings, which relates to its substantial portfolio of financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL). Other constraints are the concentrations in terms of individual holdings, the high exposure to the real estate sector, a concentration in funding sources, and the reliance on asset sales and/or refinancing for repayment of bonds issued.



Notwithstanding its small asset base, Markaz has a strong reputation as a fund manager in Kuwait. Despite some falls in stock values in line with the movement of the financial markets, its holdings of financial investments continued to account for more than half of the asset base as at end H1 23. A large proportion of these investments were in Kuwait, with some concentration towards financial institutions and the real estate sector. That said, a large proportion of these financial investments relates to funds and portfolios that the Company manages. The overall portfolio is also fairly liquid as reflected by the high proportion of level 1 and 2 fair value hierarchy investments. As these investments are classified as FVTPL, they will continue to expose the Company to the potential financial market volatility.



Over recent years, the Company had built up a book of investment properties and investments in various real estate sector projects in the GCC, the US and Europe. However, given subdued financial markets combined with better real estate market conditions, especially in the GCC region, the Company started disposing of a number of properties in 2022 and H1 23. Together with the deconsolidation of a real estate fund, investment properties as an asset class dropped to 12.9% of total assets as at end H1 23, down from over a third at end-2022. Properties previously held as ‘assets for sale’ (which represented the second largest asset class at end H1 23) were subsequently largely sold. The other significant asset class relates to Markaz’s investment in associates. This largely consisted of two funds (including the deconsolidated real estate fund) managed by the Company.



Overall, the Company’s assets are fairly well spread geographically, although more than half are in the GCC. The Company’s assets are funded by equity and what remains a moderate level of borrowings. Expansion of the equity base has been largely through the retention of earnings. However, total equity contracted in recent periods as dividend payments and negative changes relating to the drop in ownerships of subsidiaries outpaced earnings. The payout ratio was significantly higher in 2022 compared to a year earlier. Internal capital generation is likely to remain weak given the Company’s fairly generous dividend payment policy.



Debt metrics weakened in 2022 and H1 23 due to an increase in bank borrowings in both periods. The Company’s EBITDA coverage of total debt ratio remained weak due to its comparatively moderate earnings. However, more recently, there was a substantial lowering of bank borrowings using the proceeds from sale of assets previously ‘held for sale’, and debt metrics improved substantially as at end-October 2023. The repayment of a large proportion of short-term bank borrowings has also substantially improved the debt maturity profile. That said, the bond under review continues to constitute a concentration in funding. In addition, given the Company’s comparatively moderate earnings, there remains a reliance on asset sales or refinancing to repay large facilities such as the bond under review. The Company has however maintained its track record of debt servicing and repayments in both 2022 and H1 23 through effective cash flow management and a good level of liquidity, as well as substantial unutilised but committed lines. Refinancing risk is considered moderately low given Markaz’s good access to the capital markets; this is also supported by the Company’s well-established franchise, good market reputation, and the high level of unencumbered assets. With regards to the latter, Markaz is likely to continue to be able to borrow on an unsecured basis, although funding at subsidiaries will possibly remain tied to the particular projects being financed.



Markaz continues to exhibit good liquidity metrics given the large portfolio of quoted securities and managed funds, and a sound level of cash and deposits. Furthermore, the asset and liability mismatch position was largely positive. The Company remained well in compliance with the Central Bank of Kuwait’s (CBK) financial requirements relating to liquidity and leverage at end H1 23.



Markaz’s AUM business recovered further in 2022 and H1 23. The largest proportion relates to funds and portfolios, followed by real estate investments. The bulk of AUM was in the GCC and over a third relates to the Kuwait Investment Authority. Fee and management income grew in 2022 but fell again in H1 23, reflecting subdued financial market performance. Other recurring income relating to dividend and interest income remained fairly limited. Nonetheless, these recurring revenues continued to form over two thirds of operating income, supporting the fairly good quality of earnings.



Net profit was substantially down from a year earlier. However, excluding the high revaluation gain in 2021, the Company achieved sound growth in both operating income and net profit. This growth was supported by higher fee and commission income. Earnings in H1 23 were still down from the same period last year largely due to lower fee and commission income, revaluation losses, and decreased rental income. The Company had reported a small net loss for H1 23. Operating profitability declined in both 2022 and H1 23, while the Company moved into loss at the net level in H1 23. Going forward, without any significant rebound in GCC equity markets, earnings and profitability metrics are likely to remain subdued. On a more positive note, the significant lowering of bank borrowings is likely to see improvement in the EBITDA coverage of interest expense.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the issue rating is likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances challenges relating to the effect of financial markets volatility against the Company’s generally sound financial standing, solid liquidity, and well-established franchise and market reputation.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Though seen as being unlikely within the next 12 months, the Outlook could be revised to Positive were the Company’s already sound financial metrics to significantly strengthen. However, it would also require that potential volatility in TCI were to be noticeably reduced, and recurring income to be expanded



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the Outlook could be revised to Negative or the rating lowered by one notch in the next 12 months were there to be a significant general weakening of financial metrics – and if such a weakening appeared unlikely to be rectified in the short term. The normal volatility in earnings and/or OCI relating to market movements would not normally be sufficient to trigger such a downside scenario.

The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Methodology, dated 27 April 2022 (see , and the Bond Rating Methodology (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the instrument. Ratings on the issue were first released in November 2020. The ratings were last updated in November 2022. The rating and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



