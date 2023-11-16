Security Inks Market Projected to Achieve $3.9 Billion by 2027

(MENAFN- Market Research HUB) Security inks are specialist inks that are used in printing to prevent counterfeiting and improve document or product security. These inks have distinct qualities that make them difficult to copy, acting as a deterrent to unlawful duplication or modification. Security inks are often used in the printing of banknotes, critical papers such as passports and certificates, and other high-value items.



The report "Security Inks Market Type (Invisible, Biometric, Fluorescent, Thermochromic), Printing Method (Offset, Intaglio, Flexographic, Silk Screen, Letterpress), Application (Banknotes, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022.



Download PDF Brochure:



Security labels is the fastest growing application segment of the security inks market in the forecast period



Security labels is the fastest growing segment in the applications of security inks market for the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Security labels are a type of packaging products that are like stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations. Readers of these security labels supply specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.



Request Sample Pages:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the largest regional security inks market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major rapidly growing economies. The demand for security inks is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.



The key market players profiled in the report include SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical) (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (US), and Ink Tec Inc. (US), among others.





About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.





MENAFN16112023003523003446ID1107433794