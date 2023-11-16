Inaugural MENA Solar Conference launches in Dubai

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 15 November 2023: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD &CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has today inaugurated the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC), organised by DEWA in collaboration with the IEEE Electron Device Society.

The inauguration was attended by HE Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA; HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC; HE Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower); and several officials from the public and private sectors.

The conference is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, with the participation of prominent experts and researchers from 120 universities and research centres from 38 countries around the world to discuss over 200 research papers in various fields of solar energy. It runs until 18 November 2023, and coincides with the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by DEWA from 15 to 17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In his inaugural speech, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer emphasised that this significant event stands as a beacon of innovation and progress in advancing solar energy technologies, representing a crucial step toward the shared goal of sustainable energy solutions.

“Taking place in the Year of Sustainability in UAE and in conjunction with the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the inauguration of this MENA Solar Conference resonates profoundly with DEWA's unwavering commitment to lead Dubai's global position in renewable and clean energy. It supports DEWA’s efforts in innovation, research, and development in this sector aligning with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

“In today's world, sustainability and clean energy are of utmost importance, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change and reducing environmental impact. Solar energy, being abundant and renewable, offers numerous benefits beyond just power generation. It serves as a catalyst for innovation, economic growth, and environmental preservation driving the need for robust research and development in the field. Over the coming few days, we'll have the privilege of hearing from some of the brightest minds, experts, specialists, and researchers from around the world, gathered under one roof to deliberate, share insights, and explore the latest developments, technologies, and scientific research in solar energy field. This conference is not merely a gathering of experts and researchers, but a dynamic platform designed to foster collaboration, exchange of knowledge, establishing partnerships and advancing R&D efforts. Together, we will delve into critical research areas, discussing innovative concepts, materials, and technologies vital in driving the transition towards renewable and clean energy in the MENA region,” added Al Tayer.

“As we embark on this remarkable journey, let us embrace the spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing. It's through collective efforts and shared expertise that we can drive the transformation towards a cleaner, sustainable future,” concluded Al Tayer.

MENA SC focuses on six research areas in solar power. These include unconventional and new concepts for future technologies; silicon photovoltaic materials and devices; perovskite and organic materials; PV module and system reliability in MENA region; solar resources for PV and forecasting; and power electronics and grid integration

