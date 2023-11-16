THE SPIRIT OF ARCADIA YACHTS IS GREENER THAN EVER, STARTING WITH ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

(MENAFN- SCULATI and PARTNERS) The shipyard that was the first to target eco-sustainability has restated its determination to reduce as far as possible the impact of its production on the ecosystem, starting with its futuristic production sites overlooking the Gulf of Sorrento. In the last few months, 612 solar panels totalling 1,200 square metres have been installed on the yard’s two facilities. As a result, Arcadia Yachts now produces 70% of its own energy requirement, or a total of around 250,000 kWh/year. The shipyard also has plans to increase the surface area covered by panels, as well as to improve the performance of the existing ones.



