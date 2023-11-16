QF invites you to the ‘For Palestine Student Art Exhibition’

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Qatar Foundation invites you for an exclusive media gathering to view more than 100 Palestine focused art pieces from Pre-University Education and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar. Through a diverse range of artistic expressions, the exhibition explores several themes that symbolize Palestinian identity, including the Palestinian flag, Dome of Rock, and intimate human stories that define the Palestinian experience. The exhibition will also have a donation box from Qatar Charity where all proceeds will be given in support of Gaza Relief. The exhibition is running from 12 to 30 Nov.



