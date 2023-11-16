Mild Weather Forecast Throughout Jordan For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Mild weather conditions are anticipated across the majority of regions on Thursday, with expectations of moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The forecast predicts the presence of low-level cloud cover, coupled with moderate southeast winds that are anticipated to veer northwestward by evening.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Friday projects consistent mild temperatures across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to maintain moderate conditions, with some low-level cloud formations anticipated in the northern and central parts of the kingdom. Winds are forecast to be moderate northwest.Saturday is likely to witness a slight uptick in temperatures, maintaining a mild climate in mountainous areas while other regions experience moderate conditions. Low-level clouds are expected in the northern and central regions, with moderate southwest winds prevailing.As Sunday approaches, a minor decrease in temperatures is projected. The weather will continue to be mild in most areas, with varying cloud formations. However, active southwest winds are expected, occasionally gaining strength and causing dusty conditions, particularly in desert regions.The temperature range for today in different parts of Jordan varies. Amman expects temperatures between 23 - 12 degrees Celsius, the northern highlands between 20 - 12 degrees, the desert areas between 27 - 15 degrees, the plains between 24 - 13 degrees, and the Gulf of Aqaba between 30 - 22 degrees.