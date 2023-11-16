Sandeep Marwah Launches Poster For Chitra Bharti Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, inaugurated the first poster for the upcoming Chitra Bharti Film Festival during a small event held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The festival is scheduled to take place from the 23rd to the 25th of February, promising a celebration of cinematic culture and creativity.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished figure in the media and entertainment industry, underscored the significant role that film festivals play in showcasing the diverse and vibrant cultures of different countries. He expressed his pleasure at being associated with the Chitra Bharti Film Festival right from its inception, highlighting the festival's role as a crucial platform for promoting cultural exchange and understanding through the medium of cinema. Dr. Marwah also extended his best wishes to the festival's organizers for a successful and meaningful event.



Arun Arora, a key member of the event's organizing team, extended his gratitude to the esteemed media personality, Sandeep Marwah, for his participation in the poster launch ceremony. He also extended an invitation to Dr. Marwah to grace the Chitra Bharti Film Festival as a guest of honor, recognizing his invaluable contribution to the world of cinema.



Sunil Kumar Tyagi, the festival's coordinator, was also present at the launch event, further highlighting the collaborative efforts of the organizing team to ensure the success of the festival.



The Chitra Bharti Film Festival promises to be a remarkable gathering of film enthusiasts, artists, and creators, offering a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of cinema. With the support and involvement of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the festival is poised to be an enriching and enlightening experience for all.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143