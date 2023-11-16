(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With ongoing events being held across all states and union territories, by various cooperative organizations, marking the 70th All India Cooperative Week's full swing celebrations from 14th to 20th November 2023, National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) is all set for the inaugural function of 70th All India Cooperative Week on 16th November 2023.



Celebrating 70th All India Cooperative Week with the theme 'Role of Cooperatives in Making India a $5 trillion Economy & SDGs', the inaugural function of 70th All India Cooperative Week–2023 will be held on16th November, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in NCUI

Auditorium, 3, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110016. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, will be the Chief Guest of the ceremony. On this occasion, NCUI President & IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, International Cooperative Alliance-Asia Pacific (ICA-AP) President Dr Chandrapal and NAFED Chairman Dr Bijender Singh, along with eminent cooperative leaders and officials of national cooperative federations will also be present.



On this occasion, apart from the special issue of NCUI's monthly magazine 'The Cooperator' and Hindi magazine 'Deepshikha', many other crucial publications will be released. As per directions received from the Hon'ble Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, NCUI has developed two training modules titled“Business Promotion and Diversification in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS)” and“Training Module on Housing Cooperatives”. Additionally, to attract and retain youth and women in cooperatives, NCUI has developed a book titled“Frequently Asked Questions on Cooperatives: Decoding the Cooperative Law”. Besides this, NCUI has also published a book titled“Cooperative Growth & Trends (2002-2022)” highlighting the historical growth of cooperatives in India.



The basic objective of the celebrations is to highlight the achievements of the cooperative sector and chalk out a future strategy ahead for strengthening the cooperative movement. Based on the Cooperative Week celebrations guidelines prepared by NCUI, cooperative organizations at national, state and district levels organize various events, conferences, seminars, workshops, etc., during the Cooperative Week. Many pressing concerns of cooperative sector will be discussed during various events organized by NCUI, including women and youth-specific events to popularize cooperative models amongst the youth. The workshops/seminars/symposiums organized at the state level also come up with important recommendations for improving the governance of cooperatives. All this helps in raising mass awareness on cooperative enterprises.



Earlier, as a precursor to All India Cooperative Week Celebrations 2023, the third Cooperative Fair (Sahakar Mela) 2023 was held separately from 3rd-8th November at NCUI premises (Delhi) at huge public demand. At the Cooperative Fair 2023, the pan-India artisans from 45 cooperatives, SHGs and FPOs had set up stalls, who received both due promotion and good sales.



