Sandeep Marwah As Special Guest At Kazakhstan Republic Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The 25th Republic Day of Kazakhstan, was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished media personality and the Chair of the Indo Kazakhstan Film and Cultural Forum. The event took place at the prestigious Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, under the patronage of His Excellency Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, representing both the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and the entire arts and culture fraternity of India, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on this significant milestone in their nation's history.



India and Kazakhstan have shared a long and harmonious relationship, marked by cooperation in various fields. The Indo Kazakhstan Film and Cultural Forum, led by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has been instrumental in further enriching these ties by promoting cultural exchange and artistic collaboration between the two nations.



The National Day of Kazakhstan was a grand celebration of the rich culture and heritage of the nation, showcasing the achievements and progress made over the past 25 years. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence added an extra layer of significance to the event, symbolizing the strong bond and cooperation between India and Kazakhstan. Meenakshi Lekhi State Minister of External Affairs and Culture, Government of India was the Chief Guest. The event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats and people from different strata of life.



