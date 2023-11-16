German Evonik Talks Potential For Green Technologies In Uzbek Chemical Realm (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Evonik believes
that chemical products and technologies that offer superior
sustainability performance have significant potential in the
Uzbekistan's market, a source at Evonik Industries, world-leading
specialty chemical manufacturer, told Trend .
The company representative stressed that Evonik aims to increase
its share of Next Generation Solutions (NGSs), enabling greenhouse
gas emissions savings, to 50 percent by 2030.
"Evonik operates in over 100 countries and goes well beyond
chemistry to provide innovative, profitable, and sustainable
solutions for customers worldwide," the source said.
The Evonik member noted that all products and solutions that
have a high sustainability profile pose significant potential for
development on the Uzbek market.
"The development of high sustainability products enables us not
only to make our customers' products more eco-friendly, but also to
improve their own climate footprint," the source added.
Meanwhile, Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (SEG), Uzbekistan's largest
private oil and gas company, has acquired the formerly state-owned
Fergana Oil Refinery in 2022.
After the acquisition of the oil refinery, SEG engaged a number
of foreign companies, including Evonik Industries in the full
technical re-equipping of the plant.
Furthermore, manufacturing volume of industrial products in
Uzbekistan is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2024.
